Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

