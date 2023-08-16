Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,934 shares of company stock worth $8,262,310. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

