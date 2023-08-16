FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

