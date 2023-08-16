Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.