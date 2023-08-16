Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

