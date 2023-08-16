iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

