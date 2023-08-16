DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

