Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 743 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

