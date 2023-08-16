Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insulet Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PODD stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
