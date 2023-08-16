Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Insider Sells 587 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Smith sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $19,922.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

