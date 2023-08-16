Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $669,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,497 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

