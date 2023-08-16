BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.