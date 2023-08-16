Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.