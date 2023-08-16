Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 30,871 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MT opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.