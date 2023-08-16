Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 30,871 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:MT opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.
View Our Latest Research Report on MT
ArcelorMittal Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.