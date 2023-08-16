Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 659 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Waters worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $285.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.29. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

