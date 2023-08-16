Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

