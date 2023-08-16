Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Interroll from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Interroll
Interroll Price Performance
About Interroll
Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interroll
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.