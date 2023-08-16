Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Interroll from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,342.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,342.00. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,079.01 and a 12-month high of $2,342.00.

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products.

