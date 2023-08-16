Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $400.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.44 and a 200-day moving average of $414.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

