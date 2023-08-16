Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.10% of Equinox Gold worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

