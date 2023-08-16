Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

JCI opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

