IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

