Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,530 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Chemed worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $512.46 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.57 and a 200-day moving average of $533.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

