HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.
HORIBA Price Performance
HORIBA stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.
HORIBA Company Profile
