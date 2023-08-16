Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 256,156 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Exelixis worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Report on EXEL

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.