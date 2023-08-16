Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Insperity worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 0.5 %

Insperity stock opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.