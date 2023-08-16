Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

