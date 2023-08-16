Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 240.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

