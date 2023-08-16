AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge Sells 3,331 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,572,000 after acquiring an additional 287,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.