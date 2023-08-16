CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 4,130 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.82, for a total value of $920,246.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,377.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $135.81 and a one year high of $227.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CorVel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

