Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,606 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,594,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 373.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 469,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $7,255,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

