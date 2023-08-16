Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

