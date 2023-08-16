Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells $840,500.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 605,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. Stephens raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

