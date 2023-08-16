Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Michael Andrew Chambers Purchases 9,979 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Andrew Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

