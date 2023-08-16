Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.64 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of H World Group worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,697,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,827,000. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

