IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IQVIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after buying an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 266,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,763,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,731,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average of $209.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $246.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

