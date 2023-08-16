Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

