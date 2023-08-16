Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $747,719.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Q2 Price Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
