Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,954 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Grand Canyon Education worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $614,744. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

