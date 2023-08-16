Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 98.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

