Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

