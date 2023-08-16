Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on SCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.