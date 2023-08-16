Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,635 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

