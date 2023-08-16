ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Bruce M. Bowen Sells 8,000 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ePlus by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

