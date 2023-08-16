Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Steven Frank Buys 400,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Frank acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $688,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 882,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,655.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Precigen Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 784,760 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Precigen by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 689,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 238,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 374,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

