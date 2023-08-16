Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $686,830,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

