Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 32,998 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at $139,517,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21.

NYSE SQSP opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQSP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

