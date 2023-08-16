Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 20,000 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Coastal Financial stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $6,939,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

