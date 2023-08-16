Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director William E. Haslam Buys 11,507 Shares

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

RHP opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.