Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,858 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

