Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Hazel Hunt Sells 20,455 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

CORT opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

